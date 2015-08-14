Cotto will take Alvarez to school - F. Roach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of WBC middleweight champion Miguel Cotto Freddie Roach is confident that Cotto will be triumphant in the fight against 25-year-old Mexican Saul Alvarez, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing Allboxing.ru.

"I think Miguel Cotto will take Saul to school. I think it will be one of the greatest fights to go down in history. Alvarez is not stronger than Cotto. This is not going to be the case. I think Cotto is stronger and a better puncher, and we all will see it," F. Roach said.

As earlier reported, the fight between Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez was officially announced on August 13, and it will take place in Las Vegas, October 21.