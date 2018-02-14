Council for Innovative Policy to be established under Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Council for Innovative Policy under the Prime Minister may soon be created in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the staff meeting of the Ministry for Investments and Development, Minister Zhenis Kasymbek noted that the new Council is thought to focus on bolstering the coordination of efforts aimed at the implementation of the country's innovative policy.

He also dwelled upon the new role of the National Agency for Technological Development as Kazakhstan's single operator for innovation. According to him, it is planned that by the end of the year, NATD will attract a strategic partner, one of the world's leading consulting companies specializing in innovative management.

He also added that a new law on venture financing is expected to be adopted in 2018.

The Minister emphasized that a number of projects in the field of industry and logistics are expected to be implemented in Kazakhstan within the framework of the state program of digitalization and reminded that this year the approaches to the development of the FEZ Park of Innovative Technologies will be changed.