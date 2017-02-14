Council for sustainable development to become driver of Astana's agglomeration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Astana city administration and heads of the "Astana's Strategy" projects participated in a press conference in Astana on Monday. It focused on the work of the Council for Astana's sustainable development and agglomeration.

The main mission of the council is to contribute to implementation of the Strategy of Astana's sustainable development and agglomeration, finding solutions to complex problems of the city and its municipal services, developing proposals and recommendations that will improve and develop investment attractiveness and economic potential of the city, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.



"In the future the council will become the driver of Astana's agglomeration. Its main priority will be growth in prosperity of all residents of the city. Astana will become a self-sustainable capital city able to respond to such modern challenges as transit of products, people, cargos, inner migration, food security, development of agrarian belt, problems of small towns, urbanization and so on," head of Bureau of City Solutions center Dauren Kaisarov said at the press conference.



The Council for Astana's sustainable development and agglomeration is an advisory and consultative body under the Astana's city administration chaired by Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev.