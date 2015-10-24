Council of CIS Heads of Government to hold meeting on Oct 30 in Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government will be held on October 30 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Kazinform refers to BelTA citing the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft agenda of the meeting included the issues mainly dealing with the development of economic cooperation. This, in particular, the implementation of an agreement on free trade zone, activities of specialized bodies in economy, measures for the implementation of the third stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy, issues of innovation collaboration, competition in product markets, telecommunication, energy, securities market, as well as a large block of financial documents. In addition, the heads of governments will consider documents regulating partnership in the field of physical culture and sports, international youth cooperation, education, medical and social assistance to veterans, prevention and emergency response and security.