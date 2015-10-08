Council of Foreign Ministers and CIS heads of states to be held in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - October 15-16 Burabai health resort (Akmola region) will hold the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of the CIS heads of states.

According to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, the Council of CIS heads of states will consider a number draft documents on the upcoming important events including the 70th anniversary of the UN and 30th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster. In addition, heads of states will adopt documents regulating cooperation in the field of migration, fight against crime, culture, emergency management, border security. Moreover, they will consider the issues relating to collaboration in military sphere development. Part of the documents will be discussed at a meeting of the foreign ministers in Astana. In addition, foreign ministers will review plans for the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the CIS, development of international youth cooperation, physical culture and sports in the near-term, as well as the activities of the Council of heads of state news agencies. It was reported that the CIS foreign ministers will also consider the issues of establishment and activities of basic organizations of the commonwealth.