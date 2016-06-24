Council of SCO Heads of State convenes in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the narrow format has kicked off in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the meeting are President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.



The SCO leaders are expected to address further deepening of mutually profitable cooperation within the SCO and exchange their views on the pressing issues of regional and international agenda.



They are also expected to sign the jubilee Tashkent Declaration evaluating the SCO activity over the past 15 years.



The meeting of the Council in the expanded format will be chaired by President of the hosting country - Turkmenistan Gurbaguly Berdymuhamedow. It will be attended by leaders of observer countries, including Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Pakistan and Mongolia.