  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Council of Young Scientists founded in Kazakhstan

    09:25, 25 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Council of Young Scientists under the Science and Education Ministry has been founded in Kazakhstan, the Ministry's press service reports.

    Its mission is to develop proposals on how to implement the state policy in scientific, scientific and technologic activities and commercialization of research and development deliverables as related to issues concerning activities of young scientists.

    The council will be formed and established by the Ministry with due consideration of recommendations of councils of young scientists of scientific organizations, universities and candidacies of public associations of young scientists.

    The key distinction of the council is that young scientists will engineer and suggest real solutions.

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan Education Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!