Council on Consumer Rights Protection may be established in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The legislation amends seek to establish an Inter-ministerial Council on Consumer Rights Protection in Kazakhstan, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 65 public organizations are active in the field of consumer right protection that are to be scaled up and enhanced on a sectorial basis by the Trade and Integration Ministry and NGOs. According to the minister, that would lead to full-fledged cooperation between the public sector and sectorial government structures.

In the minister’s words, that will contribute to customer culture and quality of goods and services they receive.

The legislation also seeks to establish an Inter-ministerial Council on Consumer Rights Protection that is to discuss the outcomes of the work of government bodies, identify gaps and act upon them. The Council’s regulation and membership are under consideration by the Government.

The Ministry is also to submit an analytical report on the current situation in the consumer right protection field to the Government every year.