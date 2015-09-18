Countdown to fight of Golovkin-Lemieux

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It's just a month left till the fight between WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and IBF champion Canadian David Lemieux, which is scheduled to be held in New York on October 17.

"Countdown to the Golovkin-Lemieux fight" Golovkin wrote via his Twitter account.

The official account of GGG on VKontakte social network recently made the information about the weight of the boxer available. 30 days prior to the fight G. Golovkin weighed in 165 pounds.

Experts of boxing make their predications for the fight. Most of they are unanimous that Golovkin will easily win this fight.

The upcoming fight is among the top five of the most expected fights of this fall.