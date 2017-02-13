  • kz
    Counter-terrorism drills underway in Astana

    09:44, 13 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Counter-terrorism drills aimed at prevention of attacks and aftermath recovery are underway in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana department of inner policy.

    "The counter-terrorism operations center of Astana city informs the residents and guests that the drills are of routine character and are as close to the real military actions as possible. It is important to test the command staff's level of alert status and readiness of equipment," the department said in a statement.

    Residents and guests of the Kazakh capital city are kindly asked not to panic.

