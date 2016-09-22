Counterterrorism can be effective only if society shares common stance - Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Counterterrorism can be effective only if the society shares common stance, believes Chairman of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin.

The Majilis Speaker stressed the importance of consolidated efforts in counterterrorism speaking at the roundtable "Legislative and institutional measures to counteract and stop extremism and terrorism today" organized by the chamber in Astana on Thursday.



"Recent developments in the country and the world have proved that terrorism has no nationality, religion, borders and is a universal threat to the world. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev repeatedly warned of the growing threat of international terrorism and urged to take decisive and gradual steps to fight this evil. The Kazakh President suggested establishing a global network on counterterrorism at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2015 and improving international legal basis in that sphere," Nigmatulin stressed.



Presently, the Majilis considers the amendments to the bill on counterterrorism and counter-extremism.



"Given that counterterrorism can be effective only if the society shares common stance, the MPs asked representatives of NGOs, public associations, research and educational centers, business and religious associations to put forward their proposals concerning the bill," he added.



He assured that the chamber will thoroughly study all proposals submitted.