Countries of Eurasia should join efforts in the name of peace – Li Zhanshu

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The countries of Eurasia need to join efforts, build up dialogue and cooperation in the name of peace. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the PRC National People's Congress Li Zhanshu said today at the 4th MSEAP on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» in Nur-Sultan.

This is the first official visit of Li Zhanshu to Kazakhstan.

«I cannot help but note that namely in Kazakhstan in the fall of 2013, President of China Xi Jinping put forward an initiative to jointly build the Silk Road Economic Belt. In the same year, an initiative on establishment of the Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century was announced in Indonesia, which is called to serve as an important platform for a joint development, for a common destiny of mankind,» Li Zhanshu said.

He especially emphasized the role of Eurasian countries in strengthening the cooperation and joint development.

«The Eurasian continent is the largest one in the world. In the face of unprecedented opportunities and challenges, the Eurasian countries should join efforts, intensify the dialogue and cooperation in favor of peace, stability and prosperity. We need to thank the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the supporter and promoter of Eurasian integration,» he stressed.

In his opinion, the countries should boost cultural and humanitarian ties to ensure the rapprochement of the nations.

«The diversity of cultures is both a bright feature and an inexhaustible domain of the Eurasian continent. It is crucial to support mutual respect, to live in peace and harmony, to promote cooperation in culture, education, tourism, sport, mass media and in youth-related activities,» he added.