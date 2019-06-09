Country’s future depends on us – Kazakh students in Switzerland actively voted

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani students studying at the Glion Institute of Higher Education have cast their votes in Kazakhstan presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the students, Daulet Urankhayev, said that taking into account the importance of Election Day, the Kazakhstani youths decided to gather and take part in the voting.

"For most of us, this was the first opportunity to show our civic stance by voting in the presidential election. This day has become truly special for us, as we believe that today's results will have a direct impact on the coming years."



To that end, the Kazakhstani students together went to the city of Bern, 88 kilometers northeast of the city of Montreux, where the Glion Institute of Higher Education is located. Having arrived in Bern, students voted at polling station No. 248 at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Swiss Confederation.