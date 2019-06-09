  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Couple gets married at polling station in capital city

    18:33, 09 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Miras Abdrakhman and Zhanel Berdalinova got married at a polling station in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The newlyweds received the marriage certificate at polling station No. 147 located in Lyceum No. 35.

    "We are colleagues and met at work. And everything started there. A year has passed since then. Both of us are employees specializing in management," said Miras Abdrakhman.

    The young people told reporters why for this landmark event they chose Kazakhstan presidential election day.

    "Presidential election is an important and fateful event for the future. In this regard, we wanted to do our part. We voted together and got married," he added.

    Tags:
    Elections Nur-Sultan 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!