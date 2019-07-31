Couple with cerebral palsy welcomes miraculously healthy baby boy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An Almaty couple with cerebral palsy welcomed a healthy baby boy on June 22, 2019. Local doctors claim this is the first such case in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Valentinaand Saifutdin Savurkhadzhayevs lived at a special boarding school. After leavingit they began working for Amal-Iman Public Fund that helps disabled childrenand youth.

33-year-oldSaifutdin diagnosed with cerebral palsy is a social worker at the Fund. After the recent demise of his parents, he learntcooking and taking care of himself on his own. Saifutdin creates unique stuff with his feet, he can paint and knit scarves.

Valentina,32, also diagnosed with cerebral palsy is from a large family.

«As far as I know, this is the firstcase in Kazakhstan when a woman diagnosed with cerebral palsy andepilepsy, gives birth to a healthy child. It is a true miracle. She suffered fromspasms during pregnancy and faced many problems. But she overcame them with the help of psychologists. The boy ishealthy, he weighs 2,515kg and his height is 44cm,» Rizvana Naumetova adds.

The couple looks after the child on their own. They receive some benefitsfrom the state and earn 65,000 tenge each at the Fund.