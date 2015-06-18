  • kz
    Court orders to seize Talgat Yermegiyayev&#39;s property after embezzlement scandal

    13:53, 18 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A court in Astana city has ordered to seize property of former CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Talgat Yermegiyayev.

    The warrant to seize Yermegiyayev's property and assets was issued on Thursday (June 18).

    Earlier it was reported that ex-CEO of Astana EXPO 2017 company is suspected of embezzlement on a large scale. Yermegiyayev was put under a two-month house arrest on June 12, 2015.

    An investigation is underway.

