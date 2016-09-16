Court prolongs Almaty shooter’s arrest

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ruslan Kulekbayev who killed five and injured eight people in Almaty shootout will stay in custody till October 18, Almaly District Court says.

Recall that an unknown man attacked a police department in Almaly district of Almaty on July 18 at around 11:00 a.m. The shooter injured a policeman and seized his weapon after which he ran away.

According to the police, he was seen shooting in several places. Later Kulekbayev was detained near Kazakhconcert building. Five people were killed in the shootout.

A pre-trial investigation against Kulekbayev was launched as per articles 99 (part 2), 269 (part 2), 380 (part 2), 255 (part 4), 291 (part 1) and 200 (part 4) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As the police added, Kulekbayev was also involved in a series of bold robberies with the use of firearms.