  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Court trial on June 5 terrorist attack kicked off in Aktobe

    12:45, 18 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A court trial on the June 5 terrorist attack kicked off in Aktobe city with 29 people on the defendant's bench. The hearing is being held at the Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court of Aktobe region. Nurlan Sultanov chairs the sitting.

    According to Press Secretary of the regional court Iliada Dossova, 9 of the defendants are accused of committing several crimes including participation in a terrorist attack. Besides, 8 people are suspected in failure to report about the imminent crime and two are accused of     misprision of crime.

    June 5, 2016 became a tragic date for Aktobe city, when a group of terrorists attacked Pallada and Pantera gun shops and military unit no.6655. 8  people were killed ( 3 of them are servicemen) and  30 people including 14 civilians were injured.

    Tags:
    Courts Aktobe region Law and justice Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!