Courts of cassation may appear in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Only 5% of criminal and civil cases in Kazakhstan are submitted to the courts of cassation, and it does not meet people’s needs. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with domestic business representatives in Akorda on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

As the President stated, it is high time to hold consultations with the legal and business communities on the establishment of an independent court of cassation.

«The Executive Office of the President will work on this issue. If a common opinion is reached on the creation of the courts of cassation, then we will not allow an increase in the budget of the judicial system», he said.

«The observance and protection of legal interests of businesses is a priority issue. Therefore, we need to significantly strengthen the administrative justice and expand the scope of its application,» the President noted.