Covered football stadium to be built in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - The construction of a covered football stadium, which will be able to seat 3,500 people, in Kyzylorda will begin in 2019, Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev told FC Kaisar's management team and players Kazinform correspondent reports.

The head of the region met with the football players during a regular training session and shared his impressions with them. Besides, Krymbek Kusherbayev wished them new victories.

"The stadium is now under reconstruction in compliance with quality standards. Moreover, the construction of a 3,500-seat covered pitch will start next year on the left bank area," the Governor said.

It is to be recalled that FC Kaisar's team now has the final matches in the National Championship. During the last match at home, the team defeated FC Shakhter Karagandy. After 3 rounds, 4 matches, the football club scored 7 points. The players are to face 7 games more. Kaisar is seventh in the standings. Before the start of the football season, the Governor of the region instructed the players to come in the fifth place at the National Championship.

It should be mentioned that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Kaisar Football Club. The team held the first official match in 1968.