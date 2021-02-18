COVID: 12,074 new cases, 369 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 12,074 new COVID-19 cases, and 369 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares with 10,386 new cases, and 336 more victims, on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some 294,411 more tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The positivity rate has risen to 4.1%, from 3.8% Tuesday.

The currently positive are 388,864 (-4,822).

The death toll has risen to 94,540.

The recovered and discharged are 2,268,253 (+16,519).

Intensive care cases have fallen by 31, and hospital admissions by 189.