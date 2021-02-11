COVID: 12,956 new cases, 336 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 12,956 new COVID-19 cases, and 336 more victims of the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday.

This compares with 10,630 new cases, and 422 more victims, on Tuesday.

Some 310,994 more tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The positivity rate has risen from 3.9% Tuesday to 4.1% Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The currently positive are 410,111 (-3,856) while the discharged and recovered are 2,165,817 (+16,467).

The number of intensive care cases has fallen by 12 and the number of hospital admissions has fallen by 232.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 92,338.