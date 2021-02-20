COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 15,479 new COVID-19 cases, and 353 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday.

That compares to 13,762 and 347 Thursday, ANSA reports.

The death toll has passed 95,000, at 95,235.

Some 297,128 more tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

That compares to 288,458 Thursday.

The positivity rate has risen 0.4% to 5.2%.

Intensive care cases rose by 14, and hospital admissions fell by 132.