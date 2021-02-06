COVID-19: 1,141 new cases in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 1,141 cases of the coronavirus infection, down 45 in the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the highest number of fresh daily infections was registered in Pavlodar region – 223. In addition, three areas in the country added three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases, including Akmola region with 153 new COVID-19 cases, Nur-Sultan city with 161 new COVID-19 cases, and Almaty city with 120 new COVID-19 cases.

82 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 81 – in West Kazakhstan region, 65 – in Almaty region, 62 – in North Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Karaganda region, 48 – in East Kazakhstan region, 45 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 193,966.