COVID-19: 1,402 new cases, deaths up 172 in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - After several days of declining, the civil protection department said Tuesday that the number of new cases of the coronavirus has increased, with a rise of 1,402, ANSA reports.

That compares to Monday's tally of 744 new cases.

The department said 30,911 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 172 in 24 hours. That was slightly lower than Monday's rise of 179.

It said 109,039 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, 2,452 more than Monday.

As a result, the number of people currently infected with dropped by 1,222 to 81,266. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including the currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, is 221,216.

The civil protection department said 952 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in Italy, 47 down on Monday, as the downward trend continued.