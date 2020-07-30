  • kz
    COVID-19: 1,472 new cases over past day

    08:23, 30 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,472 cases of coronavirus infection including 644 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

    Nur-Sultan city - 226/104

    Almaty city - 208/107

    Shymkent city - 55/34

    Akmola region - 59/36

    Aktobe region - 24/13

    Almaty region - 69/46

    Atyrau region - 64/52

    East Kazakhstan region - 211/66

    Zhambyl region - 52/24

    West Kazakhstan region - 79/46

    Karaganda region - 107/25

    Kostanay region - 67/19

    Kyzylorda region - 54/30

    Mangistau region - 44/8

    Pavlodar region - 65/14

    North Kazakhstan region - 65/4

    Turkestan region - 23/16

    To date, 87,664 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
