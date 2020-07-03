  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    COVID-19: 1,500 on average tested positive in Kazakhstan every day

    12:20, 03 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINORM «An average growth of registered coronavirus cases for the past month made 4.5%,» Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat told a briefing.

    She stressed that the coronavirus situation remains serious globally as well as in Kazakhstan. Many countries face the second wave of infection. The number of infections keeps on growing day after day. An average growth of registered coronavirus cases for the past month made 4.5%, in the regions it grew from 2 to 8%. As of today there are 44,100 confirmed cases the countrywide.

    According to her, 200 died from coronavirus. The most of cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Karaganda cities, West and East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty regions.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!