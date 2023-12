NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 237 more coronavirus-positive people recovered in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

32 beat the novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Shymkent, 44 in West Kazakhstan, 26 in Akmola region, 25 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 69 in Karaganda region, 17 in Kyzylorda, 15 in Zhambyl region bringing the country’s recoveries to 15,860.