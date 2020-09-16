COVID-19: 18 Kazakhstanis stay on ventilators – Health ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,037 people, including 37 children, continue receiving treatment for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, out of 4,037 COVID-19 patients, 2,221 are being treated in hospitals and 1,816 are being provided with out-patient treatment.

There are 125 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 16 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 18 patients are on ventilators.