COVID-19: 2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘zed zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red zone’.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, and Akmola regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

Other regions of the country are in the ‘green zone’.

Recall that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has recorded 670 cases of the coronavirus infection countrywide. 548 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in the past day.