COVID-19: 34 kids receive treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 4, 5,924 coronavirus-positive people, including 34 children, are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 reports.

There are 3,119 patients are still staying at hospitals, 2,805 receive outpatient treatment. 144 patients are in critical condition,19 are severely ill and 25 are on life support.