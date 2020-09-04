  • kz
    COVID-19: 34 kids receive treatment in Kazakhstan

    11:21, 04 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 4, 5,924 coronavirus-positive people, including 34 children, are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 reports.

    There are 3,119 patients are still staying at hospitals, 2,805 receive outpatient treatment. 144 patients are in critical condition,19 are severely ill and 25 are on life support.


