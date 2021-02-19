COVID-19: 451 more air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 18 international flights from Russia, Turkey, Maldives, the UAE, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Great Britain, and Egypt landed in Kazakhstan on February 18, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Out of 2,382 air passengers arrived yesterday, 1,931 had PCR tests with a negative result and 451 Kazakhstanis did not pass a test for COVID-19.

10 flights with 1,295 passengers on board (317 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 921 passengers on board (134 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. All the passengers arrived at airports of the cities of Karaganda and Aktau had COVID-19 PCR tests.

Those arrived without the COVID-19 PCR test were tested and are in the quarantine facility.

The tests of 415 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 17, 2021 returned negative results.