COVID-19: 61 more tested positive in Kazakhstan, total at 5,036

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 61 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, including 31 in Nur-Sultan, 11 in Almaty, 1 in Zhambyl region, 7 in Mangistau region, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Atyrau region, 2 in Karaganda region, coronavirus202.kz reads.

As of now the number of confirmed coronavirus cases made 5,036 the countrywide. The most of the cases were detected in Almaty up to 1,571, 1,049 in Nur-Sultan, 296 in Atyrau region.

229 cases were recorded in Kyzylorda region, 229 in Shymkent, 191 in Karaganda region, 182 in Almaty region, 178 in Zhambyl region, 174 in Turkestan region, 172 in Aktobe region, 154 in Pavlodar region, 120 in Mangistau region, 109 in Akmola region, 61 in Kostanay region, 48 in East Kazakhstan, 34 in North Kazakhstan.