NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 63 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan bringing the country’s tally to 4,753, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

45 new coronavirus-positive cases were detected in Kazakh capital, 1 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 6 in Karaganda region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 7 in Atyrau region.

As of today the number of Kazakhstanis tested positive rose to 4,753.