    COVID-19: 64 fresh cases recorded in Kazakhstan

    09:09, 27 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 64 more coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    10 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, 4 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s total tally to 107,723.


    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story
