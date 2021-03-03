COVID-19: 7 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for fight against the spread of COVID-19.

There are no regions in the ‘red zone’, the highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 717 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 214,806 since the start of the pandemic.