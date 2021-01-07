  • kz
    COVID-19: 775 more cases in last 24 hrs, total at 159,819

    09:22, 07 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan detected 775 more coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    122 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 105 in Almaty, 12 in Shymkent, 60 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 61 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 42 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 32 in West Kazakhstan, 30 in Karaganda region, 59 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 75 in Pavlodar region, 56 in North Kazakhstan, 11 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 159,819.


