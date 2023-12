COVID-19: 842 recovered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 842 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

3 recoveries were registered in Nur-Sultan, 13 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 33 in Akmola region, 174 in Aktobe region, 19 in Atyrau region, 74 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 14 in West Kazakhstan, 392 in Karaganda region, 25 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Mangistau region, 28 in Pavlodar region, 41 in Turkestan region.

As a result the number of recoveries from coronavirus the countrywide climbed to 81,558.