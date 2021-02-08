COVID-19: Above 1,200 medical workers vaccinated in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 1,200 medical workers got vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

1,240 medical workers of Almaty (67%) were vaccinated with Sputnik vaccine since February 1. All of them were under control during the first 30 minutes, no complications were reported, the city administration informs.

According to the healthcare department of Almaty, 2,050 people included into the lists are expected to get COVID-19 vaccine in February. Workers at infectious diseases hospitals, emergency health services, intensive care units, primary healthcare facilities, sanitary and epidemiological services are the first to get shots.

As earlier reported, Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov, chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the healthcare department of the city Nariman Tabynbayev were vaccinated against COVID-19 on February 1.