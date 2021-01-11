COVID-19: Akmola and Atyrau regions in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan are reportedly in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of January 11, Kazinform reports.

Akmola and Atyrau regions landed in the «red zone» due to unfavorable epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city as well as West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «yellow zone».

The rest of the regions are in the «green zone».

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 746 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Atyrau and Akmola regions recorded 73 and 59 fresh daily infections, respectively.