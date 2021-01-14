COVID-19: Akmola and Kostanay regions remain in ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola and Kostanay regions remain in the ‘red’ zone in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 14, 2021.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow’ zone while the rest of the regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘green’ zone.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 834 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, while 745 people more recovered from coronavirus infection. 59 and 74 new cases were detected in Akmola region and Kostanay region correspondingly.