COVID-19: Almaty moves to ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 31 this year the city of Almaty moved to the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of virus spread reads.

Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ while the rest of the regions are in the ‘red zone’.