COVID-19: Almost 100 people recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

96 people have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the novel virus, including 6 in Nur-Sultan city, 85 in Almaty city, and 5 in Zhambyl region.

In total 3,469 people have recovered from the COVID-19 nationwide, including 602 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,015 in Almaty city, 196 in Shymkent city, 96 in Akmola region, 147 in Aktobe region, 139 in Almaty region, 174 in Atyrau region, 26 in East Kazakhstan region, 140 in Zhambyl region, 173 in West Kazakhstan region, 147 in Karaganda region, 47 in Kostanay region, 210 in Kyzylorda region, 50 in Mangistau region, 132 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 146 in Turkestan region.

In total, 6,440 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan so far. The novel virus has already killed 35 people in the country.