COVID-19: Atyrau and Pavlodar regions move into ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau and Pavlodar regions have returned into the ‘red zone’ based on the newly added cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of January 17, the 'red zone' includes the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.

The ‘yellow zone’ consists of the city of Almaty as well as Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 978 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections to 168,096.