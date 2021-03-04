COVID-19: Atyrau rgn moves into ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s coronavirus map as of March 4, 2021, has been issued, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the COVID-19 map, cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions are placed in the «yellow zone».

The rest of the regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, Atyrau region has moved into the «green zone».