COVID-19: Australia reports 14 cases, 6 deaths

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM - Australia reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus in southeastern Victoria state on Sunday, along with six deaths, Anadolu Agency reports.

The caseload rose to 26,903 while the death toll reached 850, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said at a news conference.

There are five new deaths in Victoria and one in New South Wales. The number of recoveries stands at 23,850.

New Zealand reported four more cases, raising its count to 1815, including 25 deaths and 1,719 recoveries.

There are currently 71 active cases in the country, including two seriously ill patients.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 956,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 30.6 million cases have been reported, with nearly 21 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.