COVID-19: Brazil has 749 deaths, 27,200 new cases in 24 hours

SÃO PAULO. KAZINFORM - In 24 hours, Brazil reported 749 deaths and 27,235 new cases of COVID-19. The figures can be found in the daily update released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday evening (Oct. 14), and are based on the data sent in by state health secretariats across the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

The update brought the COVID-19 death toll to 151,747. There are also 2,388 fatal cases being investigated by health teams.

The number of confirmed cases reached 5,140,863. There are 420,303 patients being monitored. Also, 4,568,813 people have recovered from the disease—88.9 percent of the total infected.

São Paulo has highest case count

With 6,031 new cases and 227 new deaths registered in 24 hours, the state of São Paulo has a total case tally of 1,045,060; 37,541 deaths have been reported.

These figures have shown the state has remained within the forecasts made by the Coronavirus Contingency Center, which had estimated 1.1 million to 1.15 million cases of COVID-19 and 38 thousand to 39 thousand deaths until today (15).

Of all diagnosed cases, 933,347 people have recovered from the disease, 114,652 of whom after being hospitalized.

There are 3,437 people hospitalized in intensive care units throughout the state, in addition to 4,389 people in first-aid rooms. The bed occupancy rate in ICUs stands at 42.2 percent statewide and 41.6 percent for the Great São Paulo area.

COVID-19 across the states

After São Paulo, the states with the highest death tolls are Rio de Janeiro (19,440), Ceará (9,178), Pernambuco (8,438), and Minas Gerais (8,171). Those with the least cases are Roraima and Acre (676), Amapá (728), Tocantins (1,021), and Mato Grosso do Sul (1,464).