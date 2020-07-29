COVID-19: Brazil has 88.5 thousand deaths, 2.48m total cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - This Tuesday’s (Jul. 28) daily update by the Health Ministry shows that 88,539 people have died as a result of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus in Brazil, after the 921 deaths were registered on Monday (27). The total is up one percent from the 87,618 reported on Sunday, Agencia Brasil reports.

Also according to the ministry, 40,816 new cases of the disease were counted in 24 hours, bringing the total case tally to 2,483,191. The number is up 1.6 percent from Monday’s (27) 2,442,375 people infected since the pandemic started.

The report indicates that 1,721,560 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are also 673,092 patients being observed and 3,842 deaths under investigation.

The lethality rate (number of deaths divided by the total amount of cases) stood at 3.6 percent. Mortality (deaths for every 100 thousand people) reached 32.1. The incidence of COVID-19 cases for every 100 thousand people is 1,181.6.

COVID-19 across the states

The states with the highest death toll are São Paulo (21,676), Rio de Janeiro (13,033), Ceará (7,613), Pernambuco (6,421), and Pará (5,716). Those with the lowest number of fatal cases are Mato Grosso do Sul (328), Tocantins (357), Roraima (479), Acre (500), and Amapá (558).