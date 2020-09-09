COVID-19: Brazil has over 126,000 deaths, 4,1 mln cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s total COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,147,794). In 24 hours, another 10,273 people were diagnosed with the disease. On Sunday (Sept 6), the data base on the disease brought 4,137,521 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, Agencia Brasil reports.

The data can be found in the daily report published by the Health Ministry, which combines the figures sent in by state health secretariats from across the country. According to the data, 310 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported, raising the country’s death toll to 126,960. There are also 2,506 deaths in investigation.

Numbers are reduced on Sundays and Mondays due to limitations facing the local secretariats feeding the official database. On Tuesdays, counts have been higher due to the computing of accumulated cases from the weekend.

Also according to the Monday update, 665,270 people are being monitored, and 3,355,564 have recovered from the illness.

States

São Paulo is the state with the highest amount of people killed by the disease (31,377), followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 16,593. Pernambuco has 7,721 and Pará 6,257.

The lowest number of fatal cases is reported in Roraima (598), Acre (624), Amapá (673), Tocantins (754), and Mato Grosso do Sul (970).