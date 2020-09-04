COVID-19: Brazil reaches 123,700 deaths, 3,99 m cases

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached 123,780 deaths due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, health authorities reported 1,184 new deaths from COVID-19. The information was made public by the Health Ministry during a press conference this week unveiling the figures from the latest epidemiological report on the disease. There are 2,658 deaths under investigation, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total case tally has reached 3,997,865. From Tuesday to Wednesday, state health secretariats identified 46,934 new people infected. There are also 663,680 people being monitored and 3,210,405 who have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 across the states

Of the 27 Brazilian states, São Paulo (30,673), Rio de Janeiro (16,315), Ceará (8,480), Pernambuco (7,656), and Pará (6,201) have the highest death toll. Roraima (595), Acre (618), Amapá (668), Tocantins (701), and Mato Grosso do Sul (903) have seen the lowest amount of fatal cases registered.